Steve Gilliland, Best-Selling Author and Speaker, Unveils Groundbreaking Book Conquering the 'It Is What It Is' Mindset

LOS ANGELES, UNITES SATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Gilliland, best-selling author and renowned keynote speaker, releases his much anticipated 11th book to dismantle the “It is what it is” mindset. Certain phrases often slip into our vocabulary almost unnoticed. Suddenly, everyone is saying them, and they become a regular part of how we respond to situations at work or home, explains Gilliland. His book, "It Is What You Make It," is available now at Amazon.com or the SteveGillilandStore and helps to untangle the everyday negative jargon individuals routinely use to inhibit growth. Gilliland notes that most people would learn from their mistakes if they weren't so busy denying them.

“It’s time to let go of it is what it is. It’s time to embrace a new mindset: It is what you make it. This all-too-common phrase has no place in the lexicon of people who rely on intellectual, emotional, and creative power. It says, 'We can’t,' when success demands that people instead ask, 'How can we?' The difference is decisive,” says Gilliland.

Gilliland points out that an individual’s belief system can become a disruptive pattern. The “It is what it is” mindset makes it easy for people to give up on themselves. Adopting the “It is what you make it” outlook in every aspect of life transforms the mindset from "I can’t" into "I can." ​​Make an effort, not an excuse, adds Gilliland.

“If you want to be a certain way, be that way. If you like to live a certain life, live that life. The reality is that we all have indefinite potential. You must believe you can change and, most importantly, believe you are worth it,” states Gilliland.

“It Is What You Make It” will guide “you” in a meaningful, empowering, and authentic way. It focuses on how to achieve happiness and live a life of purpose, no matter what challenges may come, concludes Gilliland.

Steve Gilliland, the author of ten other books, was named Author of the Year by Advantage Media Group/Forbes for his book Enjoy The Ride. Steve began a career in the greeting card industry, where he would make his mark and climb the corporate ladder to an executive position before his departure. In 1999, he founded his own company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which in 2005 was recognized by the Pittsburgh Business Times as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Region.

In addition to being a prolific and accomplished author, in 2012, Steve Gilliland officially became the 196th member elected to the Speaker Hall of Fame. He can safely claim a spot among his peers. The Hall of Fame Distinction called the Council of Peers Award of Excellence, is an honor bestowed on less than 250 speakers worldwide since 1977. The lifetime award recognizes speaking excellence and professionalism. Notable people like Ronald Reagan, Zig Ziglar, Norman Vincent Peale, and Colin Powell have also been named to the prestigious National Speakers Association Hall of Fame.

To learn more about Steve Gilliland or to book him for an event, click here: https://stevegilliland.com/