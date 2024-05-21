Adega Gaucha Hosted Fundraiser for Rio Grande do Sul Disaster Relief

Orlando's Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse donated 50% of rodizio dinner sales on May 15th to Rio Grande do Sul disaster relief.

Seeing the devastation in Rio Grande do Sul, we knew we had to act.”
— Ricardo Oliveira
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, one of the best Brazilian steakhouses in Orlando, stepped up to support the victims of the recent natural disaster in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Torrential rains devastated the region, leaving over 600,000 people homeless, with many lacking necessities such as drinking water and electricity. In response, Adega Gaucha dedicated its efforts to raising funds and providing relief to those affected.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Adega Gaucha hosted a special dinner event where 50% of the cost of each rodizio meal was donated directly to disaster relief efforts in Rio Grande do Sul. Guests participated by reserving a table and indicating that their dinner was to support the relief initiative.

"Seeing the extent of the devastation in Rio Grande do Sul, we knew we had to act," said Ricardo Oliveira, the experienced restaurateur behind Adega Gaucha. "As a Brazilian restaurant inspired by the gaucho tradition, it was our duty and honor to support our fellow Brazilians in their time of need."

Adega Gaucha, located in the heart of Orlando with new locations soon to open in Kissimmee and Deerfield, brings a unique dining experience that blends high-end service with the authentic atmosphere of a Brazilian steakhouse. The restaurant is renowned for its churrasco, a Brazilian feast that reflects the hospitality and hearty flavors of the Brazilian gaucho tradition.

The disaster in Rio Grande do Sul was described as a war zone, with volunteers using fishing boats and jet-skis to rescue survivors and bring them to shelters supported by donations. With 155 people confirmed dead and 130 still missing, the need for aid was critical.

By dining at Adega Gaucha on May 15th, patrons directly contributed to the relief efforts, helping to provide much-needed resources to the affected communities. "It's a simple way to make a big difference," added Oliveira.

About Adega Gaucha:

Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse offers a dining experience that honors the traditions of the Brazilian gaucho. With locations in Orlando and soon in Kissimmee and Deerfield, the restaurant prides itself on high-quality service, authentic Brazilian cuisine, and a welcoming atmosphere. For more information, visit Adega Gaucha.

Ricardo Oliveira
Adega Gaucha
+1 407-250-4455
orlando@adegagaucha.com
About

Inspired by the cowboys working the ranches and plains of Brazil, Adega Gaucha takes the concept of the Brazilian steakhouse to a new level as it opens a new location in the heart of Orlando. Adega Gaucha is able to deliver a unique dining experience that blends the comfort and service of high-end dining with the authentic and welcoming atmosphere of a Brazilian steakhouse. At the center of this effort is Ricardo Oliveira, a veteran restaurateur that has two decades of experience pursuing excellence in Brazilian steakhouses. Adega Gaucha strives to serve guests with the hospitality, atmosphere, and superior quality that represent the long, proud tradition of the Brazilian cowboys and ranchers who inspired this culinary movement. By focusing on the authentic flavors and hearty hospitality of the Brazilian feast, known as the churrasco. We will go above and beyond to ensure that we uphold the very highest standards of fine dining and authentic Brazilian cuisine for every guest.

