Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air Advises Early HVAC Maintenance as Summer Approaches

sbp-team Super Brothers Team sbp-team3

Prepare for Summer: Schedule HVAC Maintenance Early to Avoid Delays and Ensure Efficiency

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer is approaching, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) companies like Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air advise homeowners to book home maintenance checks before the rush begins. During summer, most people reach out to HVAC companies for their service, which results in longer waiting times for professional assistance. To ensure a timely and efficient response, it is best to schedule maintenance checks beforehand.

Living in California, particularly around Sacramento, it's becoming clear that the weather can be unpredictable, and the temperatures can reach extreme levels. To ensure that HVAC unit can survive such harsh weather conditions, it's crucial to have it maintained every year.

During summer, HVAC teams are likely to be busier as people tend to use their AC systems around the clock. According to Dimitar Dechev at Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air, the number of calls received to the office has noticeably increased over the last summer. This is typically the season when homeowners may realize that their AC system is not cooling properly or taking too long to cool the house. However, there is a way to avoid the rush and ensure that all HVAC systems function properly. The solution is to perform maintenance checks at least twice a year on HVAC system. Maintenance checks are recommended to increase the overall system efficiency and extend the lifespan of the HVAC system. By investing in regular maintenance checks homeowners can lower their energy bills and catch the repairs early before they become bigger issues and lead to more costly repairs and maintenance bills.

Before the start of summer, homeowners can perform a few checks to ensure the efficiency and quality of their AC system. Homeowners should pay attention to any unusual sounds that may be coming from their AC unit. Although ACs may get louder as they age, if it hears any sudden loud noises, especially during startup, it is recommended to call an HVAC specialist to assess the situation. Additionally, homeowners should check for any unusual odors that may emanate from the AC unit, which could be a result of the evaporator coils collecting too much moisture and causing potential mold growth. To maintain the integrity of the system, it is also advisable to clean the individual parts of the AC system while it is switched off.

A representative of Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air, changing the air conditioning (AC) filter regularly can result in significant time and cost savings, regardless of the prevailing weather conditions. As such, it is recommended that homeowners adopt a proactive approach to filter maintenance to ensure optimal performance of their AC units. By doing so, they can avoid unnecessary breakdowns, reduce energy consumption, and extend the lifespan of their equipment. Therefore, it is imperative that homeowners take heed of Dimitar's advice and prioritize filter maintenance as a key aspect of their routine AC maintenance regimen.

Homeowners can conduct regular efficiency checks at home. However, if there are any questions or concerns that arise from these checks, it is advised to call a professional HVAC team. The Super Brothers Plumbing Remodeling & HVAC services team recommends seeking professional assistance for any HVAC-related issue.