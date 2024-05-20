Concerns Over Contaminants in California's Tap Water Highlight Need for Home Filtration Systems

Water Analysis Super Brothers Promo Super Brothers Filters 1 Super Brothers Filters 2

Ensure Your Safety: California's Tap Water Concerns and the Benefits of Home Filtration Systems

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) defines contaminants as unwanted biological, chemical, radiological, or physical substances that are harmful to humans and natural environments. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is the official branch of government responsible for the protection and well-being of human health and environmental health. According to the EPA and United States law, they classify any water that has anything beyond water molecules as a contaminant.

The EPA regulates the quality of the public's drinking water. They set standards and limits to ensure drinking water is safe and does not pose significant health risks. However, there have been some concerns about the quality of drinking water in California. To stay informed about the quality of water, it is recommended to read the annual Drinking Water Quality Consumer Confidence Report provided by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). This report is released on July 1st every year and contains current and accurate information on the drinking water.

Access to high-quality safe drinking water is a growing public health concern that is of utmost importance. As per the inputs from their team members, “Super Brothers strongly encourages homeowners to switch to a whole house water filtration system to ensure their health and safety”. HVAC and plumbing companies like them advocate for home filtration systems such as reverse osmosis to improve the quality of life.

Unsafe drinking water can cause permanent damage to one's health. The World Health Organization (WHO) strives to ensure the availability of safe drinking water globally, as it can help prevent diseases linked to contaminated water and poor sanitation. These diseases include cholera, dysentery, hepatitis A, and polio. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Cancer Institution also highlights that contaminated water can increase the risk of contracting thyroid, ovarian, and kidney cancer.

If there are concerns about the quality of the city's drinking water due to health and safety reasons, or want to learn more about home filtration systems to provide an extra layer of protection to drinking water, it is recommended to visit Super Brothers Plumbing and connecting with one of their representatives.