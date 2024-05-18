【1+4 “Tourism + MICE”】PATA Annual Summit 2024 culminates in a successful showcase of Macao’s strengths as an international exchange platform

MACAU, May 18 - 【MGTO】PATA Annual Summit 2024 gathers many guest speakers for collective wisdom

The major highlight of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Annual Summit 2024 (the “Summit”) — the international tourism conference continued 17 May at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau. A range of insightful panel and group discussions, a fireside chat and exchange sessions took place. Guest speakers shared forward-thinking perspectives on the sustainable and innovative development of the tourism and related industries. The Summit reached fruitful harvest and showed to the world Macao’s strengths as an international exchange platform.

Focus on international tourism development trends

The second-day program of the international tourism conference zeroed in on the tourism development trends internationally and across the Asia-Pacific Region. The major sessions included a “Conversation with Pansy Ho” in the morning, with PATA Chairman Peter Semone interviewing the Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Shun Tak Holdings Limited, Pansy Ho, for a current picture of Macao’s tourism industry. Euromonitor International presented “Key Travel and Tourism Trends to Watch”. Moderated by South China Morning Post, delegates of World Tourism Alliance (WTA), World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO) explored the future development and opportunities of the tourism sector. Vice-Rector of the Macao University of Tourism, Diamantina Rosário Coimbra, delivered a themed presentation about gastronomic tourism.

Experts and scholars discuss hot topics about tourism

Four group discussion sessions were also held around the topics of travel technology, artificial intelligence, educational tourism and nighttime economy, joined by experts from PATA Philippines Chapter, Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA), Croatia Travel, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Mastercard, Discova, Booking .com, Tripadvisor, Wynn Macau and other entities. Other sessions focused on different topics about hotel industry, air travel, workforce, tourism synergies to diversify the economy, and more. PATA also unveiled a report on human capital development.

Participant number reaches new high after pandemic

Chief Executive Officer of PATA, Noor Ahmad Hamid, delivered a closing speech at the conference, which drew the curtain on the Summit. The event manifested the comprehensive capabilities of Macao in “tourism + MICE” and strengths as an international exchange platform. The city’s status as the world centre of tourism and leisure is reinforced.

The number of participants in the Summit reached a new high this year after the pandemic, with around 450 delegates from about 30 countries and regions. Under the theme of “Reimagining Tourism”, over 40 guest speakers shared thought-provoking perspectives at over 20 sessions of the international tourism conference, the major highlight of the Summit. Local industry participants confirmed the fruition of the Summit. About 150 local guests and industry delegates attended the Summit. Various media from near and far also attended the Summit and press conference for coverage of the program.

As part of the program, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) arranged for delegates to have a sightseeing tour in Macao on the night of 17 May and in the morning of 18 May. Under the arrangement of Hong Kong Tourism Board, delegates will also pay a familiarization visit to Hong Kong in the afternoon of 18 May. The tours offer delegates a first-hand experience of Macao and the city’s twin-destination tourism with Hong Kong.

Hosted by MGTO and co-hosted by SJM Resorts, S.A., this year’s summit took place at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau from 15 – 17 May 2024. PATA has been dynamically promoting the summit highlights and the attractions of Macao as the host destination. More information and updates about the PATA Annual Summit 2024 are available at the event webpage: www.PATA.org/pata-annual-summit-2024.