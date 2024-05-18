Department of Health issues a recall alert for Sun Noodle’s frozen S&S Cup Saimin due to an undeclared egg allergen

Posted on May 17, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall by Sun Noodle for its S&S Cup Saimin frozen saimin products. Sun Noodle is implementing this voluntary recall because the ingredient label does not inform consumers that the recalled product may contain egg white powder, which is an allergen. The frozen products are sold in ready-to-heat cups that include a fishcake garnish that contains the egg allergen in question. The recalled product was distributed to local retailers throughout Hawaiʻi since May 2023.

Egg allergy symptoms usually occur a few minutes to a few hours after eating foods containing eggs. Signs and symptoms range from mild to severe and vary from person to person. Symptoms may include skin inflammation or hives; nasal congestion, runny nose, and sneezing; digestive symptoms like cramps, nausea, and vomiting; and asthma signs and symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath. While rare, an egg allergy can cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, shock, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale blue skin color, and/or dizziness or fainting.

A consumer with an egg allergy or severe sensitivity should notify their health care provider if the recalled product has been consumed. If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (i.e., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number, as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care. Per Sun Noodle, to date there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product.

The DOH FDB advises consumers to check the lid for the lot number to verify if they purchased the recalled product. Consumers should not open and eat the recalled saimin if anyone in the household has an egg allergy to prevent exposure and potential symptoms. For any inquiries or concerns regarding this recall, consumers may contact Sun Noodle at 1-888-735-7777 (3:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. HST, Monday through Friday) or by emailing [email protected].

The recalled product description and relevant information is listed below:

The lot code may be found on the lid of the container:

# # #