SHLS DEADLINE ALERT: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important May 21 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SHLS

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) pursuant to the materials issued in connection with Shoals’ December 2022 secondary public offering (the “SPO”) or between May 17, 2022 and November 7, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important May 21, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Shoals common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Shoals class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=23563 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email or case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 21, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period and in the SPO Materials, defendants misled investors about Shoals' electrical balance of system ("EBOS") products, related "shrinkback" issues, and cost of revenue by failing to disclose that: (1) Shoals did not deliver EBOS products that met the highest levels of quality and reliability; (2) Shoals had received reports of exposed copper conduit in EBOS wire harnesses in a large number of solar fields and was aware that a significant portion of its wire harnesses had defects; (3) Shoals would have to incur between $60 million to $185 million in costs to remediate the wire shrinkback issue; (4) Shoals had understated its cost of revenue by millions of dollars; and (5) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Shoals’ financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

