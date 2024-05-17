When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 17, 2024 FDA Publish Date: May 17, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Salmonella contamination. Company Name: United Supermarkets Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Chocolate Caramel Corn and Candy Tray

Company Announcement

LUBBOCK, TX — May 17, 2024 — United Supermarkets is advising guests about a recall by its supplier Palmer Candy of its white coated confectionary items due to possible Salmonella contamination. Palmer Candy was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with Salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers. The white coated confections items include Chocolate Caramel Corn and Candy Trays available for purchase at Albertsons Market, Amigos, Market Street and United stores in New Mexico and Texas. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here.

Product Name UPC Size Sell Thru Dates Store Banners States Chocolate Caramel Corn 20942400000 1/5 oz Sell thru dates from

August 26, 2024, up

To and including

September 12, 2024 Albertsons

Market, Amigos,

Market Street,

United NM, TX Candy Tray 20647600000 1/25 oz Sell thru dates from

August 26, 2024, up

To and including

September 12, 2024 Albertsons

Market, Amigos,

Market Street,

United NM, TX

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Guests who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. There have been no known reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Guests with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.