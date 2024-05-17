USDOT Keeps Infrastructure Week Going into the Infrastructure Decade with New Video and Fact Sheet

Friday, May 17, 2024

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Transportation is celebrating the historic progress of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its impact on America’s transportation systems — and charging forward on the country’s Infrastructure Decade— with a new fact sheet and video featuring Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

To date, over 50,000 transportation construction projects are underway thanks to funding from the infrastructure law – with 10,000 construction projects already completed. These projects are repairing old bridges, making roadways safer, upgrading ports to be more efficient, modernizing airport terminals, and expanding public transit and passenger rail services. Together, these projects are strengthening the American economy by fortifying supply chains and lowering costs, improving America’s global competitiveness, creating good-paying jobs, and unlocking economic opportunity for communities of all sizes, including rural and Tribal communities.

