Submit Release
News Search

There were 293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,683 in the last 365 days.

USDOT Keeps Infrastructure Week Going into the Infrastructure Decade with New Video and Fact Sheet

Friday, May 17, 2024

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Transportation is celebrating the historic progress of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its impact on America’s transportation systems — and charging forward on the country’s Infrastructure Decade— with a new fact sheet and video featuring Secretary Pete Buttigieg.  

To date, over 50,000 transportation construction projects are underway thanks to funding from the infrastructure law – with 10,000 construction projects already completed. These projects are repairing old bridges, making roadways safer, upgrading ports to be more efficient, modernizing airport terminals, and expanding public transit and passenger rail services. Together, these projects are strengthening the American economy by fortifying supply chains and lowering costs, improving America’s global competitiveness, creating good-paying jobs, and unlocking economic opportunity for communities of all sizes, including rural and Tribal communities. 

See the new fact sheet here

"Investing in America: Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Twitter screenshoot."

Watch the video here

You just read:

USDOT Keeps Infrastructure Week Going into the Infrastructure Decade with New Video and Fact Sheet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more