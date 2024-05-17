Governor Abbott Reappoints Douglass As Presiding Officer Of Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, May 17 - May 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed William “Bill” Douglass as presiding officer of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2026. The Regional Mobility Authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Grayson County.

William “Bill” Douglass of Sherman is the recently retired owner and chairman of the board of Douglass Distributing. Previously, he held leadership positions in the National Association of Convenience Stores, American Petroleum Institute, and the Fuels Institute, now the Transportation Energy Institute. He is chairman of the Texoma Medical Center Board and a member of the Austin College Board of Trustees. Additionally, he is a former chairman of the Sherman Economic Development Corporation and former board chair of the Medical Plaza Hospital in Sherman. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Red River Boundary Commission since 2013 and on the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority since 2023. In April, he received the Congressional Patriot Award, which is given in “recognition of the men and women, who give of their time and talent to make their community a better place for all.” Douglass received a Bachelor of Science in Economics and History from Muhlenberg College and was awarded an honorary doctorate from Austin College.