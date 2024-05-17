“The Dharmacode: Ethics In The Age Of AI” By Sravanthi Vasireddy Addresses Digital Morality
The unique perspective of, The Dharmacode, book shows the importance of morality and ethics in our digital culture.
The Dharmacode by Sravanthi Vasireddy changes ethics in the AI era. Her book examines the ethical implications of AI and social media and offers advice on digital ethics.”UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A software professional, Sravanthi Vasireddy takes readers on a transformative journey into the era of ethics in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) with her groundbreaking book, "The Dharmacode: Ethics in the Age of AI." This book explores the ethical implications of AI and social media while providing practical guidance for ethical navigation in the digital age.
— Sravanthi Vasireddy
In "The Dharmacode," Sravanthi Vasireddy paints a vivid picture of the intricate relationship between humanity and the ever-advancing world of technology. Through her thought-provoking words, she underscores the paramount importance of upholding ethical principles and responsible behavior as we move further into the era of AI. It's not a religious book but a reflection on universal principles guiding responsible digital citizenship.
In this book, Sravanthi embarks on a quest to revive the knowledge of the past, encouraging readers to embrace their duties and values in today's technology-driven world. The work underscores that Dharma and ethics reflect a way of life and are unrelated to any religion. It emphasizes universal principles necessary for becoming responsible digital citizens but is not a religious book.
"The Dharmacode" offers a unique perspective on the evolution of moral responsibility and ethical ideals, demonstrating their critical relevance in our contemporary digital society. The author passionately highlights the need for a harmonious coexistence between humanity and disruptive technologies such as AI and social media platforms.
Sravanthi Vasireddy is a software professional with over 20 years of experience across various technological domains. She has the knowledge to address ethical dilemmas posed by the quick advancement of AI. She lives with her family in New Jersey. Her mother homeschooled and taught her to contribute to society, which inspired her. She expertly blends her professional interests with the joys and responsibilities of parenthood. She is a mother of two boys with an extensive background spanning India and the United States.
Sravanthi’s journey as a first-time author is a dedication to her commitment to understanding individual Dharma and ethical values in our evolving technological world. In her book, she described the concepts of individual Dharma and ethical ideals in the context of our technology-driven era. She urges readers to balance digital interactions and moral responsibilities harmoniously.
Sravanthi Vasireddy has provided guidance based on timeless principles of righteousness, motive, and morality. The courage to put these ideas into writing is a significant achievement in her life and promises to inspire readers on their journeys toward ethical digital citizenship.
Throughout her book, Sravanthi Vasireddy discusses the ancient wisdom her mother passed down to her. The knowledge of stories from the past and the relentless encouragement to contribute positively to society have shaped Sravanthi's journey and continue to serve as a source of inspiration.
Her Book "The Dharmacode: Ethics in the Age of AI" offers readers a profound and insightful look into the world of ethics in an era of exceptional technological advancement. By encouraging a balanced and ethical approach to digital interactions, Sravanthi guides overcoming the moral challenges of our rapidly evolving digital society.
Readers can purchase "The Dharmacode: Ethics in the Age of AI" on Amazon from https://a.co/d/8BQQqPj.
For further information, please visit the author’s website here [https://www.sravanthivasireddy.com/].
To request media inquiries and author interviews, please contact sravanthi.vasireddy@gmail.com.
