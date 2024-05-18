The Newly Reimagined Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa Announces Introductory Summer Rates
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa, newly opened after the ultimate $20 million renovation, is currently offering introductory summer rates, starting at $325 per room, per night, plus tax and service charge. It is a great getaway for Sunday and Monday, May 26 and 27 of Memorial Day Weekend, Father's Day Weekend, and the Fourth of July! Tideline is also proud to offer Active Military and First Responders a tribute Hero Rate, with discounts up to 20%.
Tideline Palm Beach presents a relaxed take on the effortlessly stylish and ultra-luxurious accommodations, featuring 134 ocean front, ocean view, garden view rooms and suites. Every room is a perfectly curated sanctuary and is just steps away from the idyllic private beach.
Locals and vacationers alike can enjoy specialty dishes and cocktails at Brandon’s, the resort’s destination restaurant, where guests can dine on the beach, on the beach-front patio or inside in the newly redesigned space. Brandon’s offers creative cuisine with a unique menu of fresh coastal cuisine, fine wines and nouveau crafted cocktails, all while gazing out at the Atlantic Ocean.
Guests can frolic on the most flawless white, sandy beach in Palm Beach, or perhaps curl up at the pristine and stylistic poolscape with a book, or simply do nothing. One can also explore all of the treasures nearby Palm Beach County has to offer. Truly, a destination for all ages.
A plethora of watersports are available nearby, including snorkeling, catamaran sightseeing, jet skiing, kayaking, paddleboarding and sunset cruises. A unique favorite in Palm Beach is the Peanut Island adventures. Or, sail, tour, or fish the scenic waterways of the Intercoastal Waterway, Lake Worth Lagoon, or the Atlantic Ocean. And, if golf is your game, test your game at the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course. This course was designed by the great golf course architect Dick Wilson in 1961, and renovated in 2009 by legendary PGA Tour champion Raymond Floyd.
For the spa enthusiasts, The Spa at Tideline is a two-time winner of Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards as one of the best spas in the United States. The 6,000 square foot spa retreat is designed for the optimum relaxation spa experience and includes both individual and couples’ suites. Guests can enjoy the exclusive Tideline time reversal facial, several unique massages, manicures, pedicures, and hair cutting and coloring.
For reservations and information, visit tidelineresort.com/offers or telephone
Hotel: 561.934.4040 | Reservations: 888.278.8116.
