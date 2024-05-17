Altus Group Terminates Proposed Acquisition of Situs Group’s Commercial Real Estate Valuation Services Business

Transaction unlikely to receive regulatory approval in a timely manner; Altus Group maintains focus on organic strategy to enhance consistency and transparency of valuations within the CRE industry

TORONTO, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), announced today that it has delivered a termination notice with respect to its previously announced acquisition of Situs Group LLC’s (“Situs”) commercial real estate valuation and advisory services (“REVS”) business. Despite extensive engagement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) over the past six months, Altus Group believes that the transaction was unlikely to receive regulatory approval in a timely manner. In connection with the termination of this transaction, Altus Group will pay a US$3 million termination fee to Situs.



“We are disappointed that we cannot move forward with a deal we believe would benefit all stakeholders and contribute towards our efforts to bring greater consistency and transparency of valuations across the CRE industry,” said Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer. “This opportunity would have led to improved compliance reporting of valuations and provided our clients and their investors with deeper insights on the performance of their CRE assets. Moving forward, Altus Group is strongly positioned to execute on our organic strategy to deliver best-in-class valuation intelligence to our clients.”

Altus Group’s Valuation Management Solutions (“VMS”) business boasts an impressive organic growth track record and Altus Group believes it is well positioned to take advantage of its large addressable market opportunity. While the REVS transaction offered exciting opportunities for all stakeholders, Altus Group can deliver on its organic strategy to expand client value through superior asset and fund-level intelligence and new innovative analytics offerings that help clients manage the performance and risk of their real estate assets. The Company’s 2024 technology roadmap includes new analytics capabilities launching this year, including enhancing Altus Group’s portfolio performance and valuation offers with powerful new analytics tools. The Company will continue investing in its VMS business to further enhance its financial profile.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 3,000 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this Press Release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the discussion of the Company’s business, strategies, investment intent and expectations of future performance. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by use of words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “continue”, “goal”, “objective”, “remain” and other similar terminology.

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may not be known and may cause actual results, performance or achievements, industry results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The material factors or assumptions that we identified and applied in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: engagement and product pipeline opportunities in Analytics will result in associated definitive agreements; the size of the addressable market opportunity for VMS, continued adoption of cloud subscriptions by the Company’s customers; retention of material clients and bookings; sustaining the Company’s software and subscription renewals; successful execution of the Company’s business strategies; consistent and stable economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets including stable interest rates and credit availability for commercial real estate; consistent and stable legislation in the various countries in which we operate; consistent and stable foreign exchange conditions; no disruptive changes in the technology environment; and the absence of negative financial and other impacts resulting from strategic investments or acquisitions on short term results; successful integration of acquired businesses; and continued availability of qualified professionals.

Inherent in the forward-looking information are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Those risks include, but are not limited to those described in the Company’s annual publicly filed documents, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 (which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).

Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and operating performance and is based on information currently available to management. Although The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained herein, there are other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is current as of the date of this press release and, except as required under applicable law, we do not undertake to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Altus Group, the Company’s financial or operating results, or the Company’s securities.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: