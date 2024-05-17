Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,428 in the last 365 days.

IRS and Treasury issue release capacity limitation carryover amounts for the 2024 program year

IR-2024-142, May 17, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service today issued Announcement 2024-25PDF that provides the total amount of unallocated environmental justice solar and wind capacity limitation that has been carried over from the 2023 Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit program year to the 2024 program year.

Additionally, this announcement states the distribution of the carried over capacity limitation among the facility categories, category 1 sub-reservations, and application options for the 2024 program year.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides for an increase in the energy investment credit for solar and wind facilities that apply for and receive an allocation of environmental justice solar and wind capacity limitation.

Taxpayers that receive an allocation and properly place the facility in service may then claim the increased energy investment credit in the year that the facility is placed in service.

To provide information about the application process ahead of the application opening, Treasury and the Department of Energy (DOE) hosted a webinar open to the public about the 2024 program year application process on May 16, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET.

Additional guidance including the 2024 Revenue Procedure, final regulations, and program resources to help applicants prepare their submissions are available on the DOE program homepage.

You just read:

IRS and Treasury issue release capacity limitation carryover amounts for the 2024 program year

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more