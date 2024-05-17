Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in UBS Obesity Therapeutics Day

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at UBS Obesity Therapeutics Day on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for 30 days following the event.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns’ pipeline includes three clinical-stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com .

