New Preloved Consignment Franchise Coming Soon to Oklahoma City

Preloved will soon land in Oklahoma City as part of its national franchise expansion efforts.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The up-and-coming US-based thrift store brand Preloved has reached a company milestone this month, signing its very first location within Oklahoma. The newest Preloved store will land in Oklahoma City, owned by franchisees Kristin Ceder and Amanda English.“Amanda and Kristin both bring a passion and a drive to our network of stores, and we have loved getting to know them and bringing them aboard,” stated CEO Satu Kujanpää. “We are confident that this team will represent our brand and work hard to serve Oklahoma City through Preloved. We look forward to their grand opening.”Preloved is a standout amongst thrift store concepts, providing customers a curated selection of gently used premium brand items separated into four sections — men’s, women’s, kid’s, and home. All Preloved locations offer an upscale, boutique-like shopping experience with new weekly inventory.Franchisees are getting the chance to be a part of changing the mindset of thrifting entirely, says Kujanpää, updating the landscape of secondhand shopping to something clean, streamlined, and high-quality. All Preloved sellers keep 65% of the profits while shoppers get quality items at Preloved prices, a marked differentiator from current competitors. Franchise partners gain support, marketing, procedures, branding — everything they need to see success within their area.Preloved can currently be found in Idaho, Utah, and Texas, with a goal to reach more southern states in the upcoming months. Training, exclusive tools and software, and presence on the corporate site are all a part of each franchise agreement. Visit www.preloved.love to find out more information.ABOUT PrelovedPreloved is a one-of-a-kind thrift store boutique franchise revolutionizing thrifting in America. Sellers enjoy a low-risk booth rental and buyers benefit from gently used items at affordable prices. The brand has been featured on Fox 13 News, Fox 13 The Place, Good Things Utah, and several print publications. To find out more information about Preloved, visit www.preloved.love