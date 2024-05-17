Cheers to Seven Years: Angry Horse Brewing Celebrates Community and Collaboration
Montebello’s favorite brewery gears up to celebrate their 7th anniversary.MONTEBELLO, CA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montebello’s favorite brewery is gearing up for a grand celebration! Angry Horse Brewing, the award-winning craft brewery, is thrilled to announce its 7th anniversary on Saturday, June 1st, with an all-day extravaganza at their Montebello taproom.
“Seven years ago, we had the privilege of being able to open in Montebello, to serve the community and to give back. It's amazing to see how much the Boulevard has changed since then and we are happy that we were able to help bring so much life back to Downtown Montebello,” said Nathan McCusker, president and co-founder of Angry Horse Brewing.
This anniversary event is not just a celebration of Angry Horse Brewing's accomplishments but a testament to the community’s unwavering support. From being a finalist in the LA Times 2023 Best of the Southland Reader Survey to hosting a successful collaboration with Pink Boots, Angry Horse Brewing has had a remarkable year. Highlights include the release of award-winning brews like the Caballo Bravo Mexican lager and "The Sho”, a rice lager dedicated to Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. Adding to the excitement, Angry Horse Brewing proudly welcomed Daniella Lopez, a renowned brewer with nearly a decade of experience, to their team.
“Seven months ago, I joined the team at Angry Horse. It’s been amazing to be part of the team. I am excited to share what we have been working so hard for and to bring the community together for such a great event and celebrate with everyone,” shares Daniella.
To mark this significant milestone, Angry Horse Brewing will unveil the Midnight Mischief Stout, a special anniversary beer crafted exclusively for this event. This bold and playful stout promises to be the perfect toast to an extraordinary journey.
The celebration features a vibrant craft and artisan market, showcasing local vendors and artists. Guests can indulge in delicious eats from Hot Chickz LA and BBQ by Fond Tradition. The day will be filled with live music from local musicians, headlined by Doing Time, a Sublime Tribute band, and DJ Collective, ensuring an unforgettable experience.
Join us for this memorable event! Tickets are available at Angry Horse Brewing Event. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society, reflecting Angry Horse Brewing's commitment to social responsibility.
As Angry Horse Brewing embarks on its eighth year, the focus remains on strengthening ties with the vibrant Montebello community and amplifying their positive impact in East Los Angeles.
For more information about Angry Horse Brewing and their diverse selection of craft beers, visit Angry Horse Brewing or stop by the taproom at 603 W. Whittier Blvd. in Montebello to experience firsthand the blend of craftsmanship and community. Tickets to the event are available at https://angryhorsebrewing.com/r/7year
About Angry Horse Brewing: Angry Horse Brewing, established in 2017, is an award-winning craft brewery located in Montebello, CA. With over 100 beers released in their taproom, they are dedicated to building a world-class brand through meticulous attention to quality, consistency, and bold flavors. Blending vintage and modern styles, Angry Horse Brewing is a laid-back, approachable brand that values hard work and genuine connections.
Nathan McCusker
Angry Horse Brewing
+1 323-828-2672
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram