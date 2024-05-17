Submit Release
Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:SCYT.OB) announced that the Corporation’s Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $1.00 per share on the Corporation’s outstanding common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on July 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2024.

Security Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, TN a Tennessee state-chartered financial institution headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee. At March 31, 2024, the Corporation had total assets of $336.3 million and stockholders’ equity of $32.1 million.

Contact:

Michael D. Griffith
President and Chief Executive Officer
(931) 473-4483


