Victor Rancour’s Rocket Group Acquires Air Mechanix in Plano, Texas

Victor Rancour (left) and Rob Dunigan

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known industry veteran Victor Rancour has expanded his footprint in the heating and cooling industry with the acquisition of the 19-year-old Air Mechanix in Plano, Texas. This acquisition marks another step in Rancour’s newly formed Rocket Group, a company dedicated to acquiring and growing HVAC and plumbing businesses in the southwestern United States.

The Rocket Group is strategically focused on growth-oriented companies with revenues ranging from $1 to $5 million. With a proven track record, Rancour has previously demonstrated his ability to exponentially grow businesses, achieving 10 to 20 times their original size within 12 to 24 months.

Following the acquisition, Air Mechanix will undergo a rebranding under the Fast Response Heat and Cooling name. The Rocket Group plans to introduce new processes, industry contacts, policies, and procedures, alongside leveraging modern AI technologies to accelerate growth and enhance efficiency.

The existing five employees at Air Mechanix will have the opportunity to continue their careers with the new company.

Rancour commented on the acquisition: “We want to set a foundation for growth and scale quickly. By providing the needed resources, we’re confident we can fast-track this company’s success.”

Rancour perfected his growth model with his previous company, Absolute Air Flow, which he successfully sold last year. The Rocket Group is actively seeking further acquisitions in the Dallas area to continue its rapid expansion and industry impact.

For further information, please contact Victor Rancour at 714-325-2259 or Victor@callprofitrocket.com