Additional bridge deck pour will cause brief morning delay

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will be pouring part of the new bridge deck on the Snake River Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 390 on Monday, May 20, beginning at 5 a.m.

Crews will again need to mobilize equipment to prepare for the job, including a pump truck and a loader.  Due to the rising levels in the Snake River, crews are unable to work below the bridge and will have to reduce traffic to one lane for roughly a half hour, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.  Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane under flagging operations potentially until 6 a.m., but crews are hoping to limit the delays to less than a half hour.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.infoselect the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

 The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 &amp; WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.

 

