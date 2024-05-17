Redefine Law Firm: Aggressively Advocating for All Employees Across All Industries

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Redefine Law Firm , we pride ourselves on being the champions of employee rights across all sectors. California workers benefit from some of the strongest legal protections in the country. However, many employees are not fully aware of these rights. Where there is ignorance, there is potential for abuse.



"At Redefine Law Firm, we are dedicated to empowering employees by educating them about their rights and aggressively advocating on their behalf. Our mission is to ensure that every worker, regardless of industry, has the knowledge and support needed to stand up against unfair treatment," says Babak Lalezari, Esq., Managing Partner at Redefine Law Firm.

All employees in California are guaranteed certain rights that prevent them from being taken advantage of. Employers who violate these rights should be held accountable under the law. Even with these protections, many employers still exploit their employees.

Know Your Rights, Protect Yourself

Understanding your rights as an employee is the first step towards protecting yourself from being exploited. Whether you have questions about your working conditions, suspect unfair treatment, or need guidance on actions taken against you, our team is here to help. By reaching out to us, you can gain clarity on whether your employer's actions comply with the law and, if not, what you can do about it.

If you have been a victim of employment law violations, your voice should be heard. We will fight on your behalf to ensure that you receive justice. We have experience working with employees from all industries.

Employment law is often nuanced, and you have to know what questions to ask to determine if there may be a case. The following are just some issues that may implicate employment rights:

Harassment in the workplace

Discrimination in the workplace

Wrongful termination (including whistle-blower issues where safety violations are reported and result in retaliation)

Family and medical leave issues

Retaliation in connection with race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or other protected characteristics



Free Consultations: Knowledge is Power

At Redefine Law Firm , every consultation is free. We believe that knowledge is power, and we are committed to serving as a valuable resource for all California workers. Even if a consultation does not result in a case, consult with us so that you can obtain some information to make an informed decision about your next steps.

About Redefine Law Firm

Redefine Law Firm is focused on representing employees across all industries. Our approach combines aggressive advocacy with a deep understanding of employment law and empathy toward our clients, ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of counsel and advocacy.

Stay informed, stay empowered, and always remember that Redefine Law Firm is here to support you.

For more information:

Babak Lalezari, Esq.

Call us: (855) 707-3330

Email: info@redefinelawfirm.com

Address: 10866 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 820, Los Angeles, CA, United States, California

https://www.redefinelawfirm.com/

