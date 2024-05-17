HorsePower Brands + TheHomeMag Announce Strategic Alliance to Boost Home Improvement Advertising in the U.S.
We look forward to our relationship with TheHomeMag to reach homeowners for years to come.”OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development within the home services sector, HorsePower Brands, a prominent franchise portfolio company, has chosen TheHomeMag as its primary advertising partner in a national campaign. This partnership leverages TheHomeMag's extensive reach across 29 states, making it the preferred multimedia agency for HorsePower Brands’ family of home improvement companies, including Mighty Dog Roofing, Blingle!, iFOAM, Heroes Lawn Care, Gatsby Glass, and Groovy Hues.
— Laura Vodvarka, CMO of HorsePower Brands
Laura Vodvarka, CMO of HorsePower Brands, articulated the strategic alignment between the two companies: "With core values like Intellectual Capital, Purpose and Winning Energy, we drive success and meaningful impact. We look for national partners that have those same core values and can offer our franchisees innovative solutions with the best in services, products and education to pass on to their customers within the HPB umbrella. We look forward to our relationship with TheHomeMag to reach homeowners for years to come."
Tom Bohn, President & COO of TheHomeMag, commented on the collaborative effort: "It is a privilege to be recognized as the preferred home improvement multimedia agency by distinguished brands like HorsePower Brands. Our relationship goes beyond mere business transactions; it is about forging enduring relationships based on mutual trust and aligned objectives.”
Working alongside TheHomeMag’s Associate Publisher, Nikki Moratto who handles the publications national accounts, the partnership is expected to significantly expand HorsePower Brands' visibility in numerous markets across the United States, connecting homeowners with a broad array of high-quality home improvement services. The strategic exposure provided by TheHomeMag’s widespread circulation is expected to drive significant growth for HorsePower Brands, while also offering readers valuable solutions for their home improvement needs.
Forward-Looking Strategies for Market Leadership
This alliance marks a pivotal chapter in the strategic growth plans of both HorsePower Brands and TheHomeMag. It reflects a dynamic approach to capturing and nurturing customer relationships through compelling and effective advertising. As the home improvement sector continues to grow, this partnership will leverage cutting-edge marketing strategies and service delivery technologies to remain at the forefront of the industry.
HorsePower Brands continues to support local business owners by providing them with essential tools and resources to succeed in a competitive market. TheHomeMag's advertising platforms will further amplify these efforts, ensuring that local entrepreneurs gain visibility and connectivity with their target markets.
About TheHomeMag
Founded in 2002, TheHomeMag was initially a pioneering effort to transform the print publication landscape, with its first issue reaching 100,000 homes in Lee and Collier counties. It quickly expanded to 69 markets across 29 states. For over two decades, TheHomeMag has remained at the forefront of the home improvement advertising industry in America. Known for connecting homeowners with top-tier professionals, TheHomeMag has established itself as an indispensable resource. For more information about TheHomeMag, visit https://www.thehomemag.com
About HorsePower Brands
HorsePower Brands is a distinguished entity within the home services franchising sector, with a clear mission to deliver consumer services through brands that embody care and integrity. The company focuses on high-quality products and expert service providers, catering to various home needs. Through its franchise model, HorsePower Brands empowers local entrepreneurs to create enduring legacies and enrich their communities. For more information about HorsePower Brands, visit https://horsepowerbrands.com/
