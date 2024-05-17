Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada Announces its Offering of Inpatient Mental Health Treatment for Las Vegas and Nevada
Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada now offers inpatient mental health treatment for Las Vegas and Nevada, accepting various insurances to ensure accessible care.
Our goal is to provide a safe, supportive environment where individuals can receive the mental health support they need to heal and thrive”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive mental health services to include inpatient treatment center programs for residents of Las Vegas and across the Silver State. As a fully licensed addiction and mental health treatment center, Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada offers specialized care tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients, including dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring disorders.
A Proven Setting for Mental Health Treatment in Nevada
The newly launched residential treatment program for mental health clients in Vegas is designed to provide intensive, round-the-clock care for individuals struggling with mental health issues, whether or not they have a concurrent substance abuse diagnosis. This expansion underscores Icarus Behavioral Health’s commitment to delivering effective, evidence-based behavioral health services to those in need.
"We are thrilled to offer this new inpatient mental health treatment program to our community," said a spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada. "Our goal is to provide a safe, supportive environment where individuals can receive the mental health support they need to heal and thrive. By accepting a broad range of insurance plans, we are making it easier for residents of Las Vegas and the entire state of Nevada to access the vital services they need."
Icarus in Nevada Accepts Many Insurances In-Network
In an effort to make these critical services accessible to as many individuals as possible, Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada accepts a wide range of insurance plans. The center is in-network with major providers including Aetna, Cigna, Molina, Optum, and TRICARE, among others. Additionally, Icarus Behavioral Health proudly accepts many forms of Nevada Medicaid, such as Silver Summit, ensuring that financial barriers do not impede access to quality mental health care.
Icarus Leads the Way for Behavioral Health Excellence in Las Vegas
Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada's upscale inpatient program located off the strip in Las Vegas combines the latest in mental health research with compassionate care, offering personalized treatment plans that address the unique needs of each client. Services include individual therapy, group therapy, medication management, and holistic therapies designed to support overall wellness.
About Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada
Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada is a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment services, dedicated to offering comprehensive care for individuals struggling with a range of behavioral health issues. With a focus on evidence-based treatment and a commitment to compassionate care, Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada strives to help clients achieve lasting recovery and improved quality of life.
