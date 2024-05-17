As Lethal Flooding Displaces Kenyans, Cholera Cases Rise

May 17, 2024

Kenya Population: 45.5 million

People in Need: 3.5 million Our Impact People Helped Last Year: 923,516

Our Team: 75 employees; 3,500 volunteers

Program Start: 2002

Action Against Hunger Responds in Tana River County and Across Kenya Kenyans have faced catastrophic flooding which has affected nearly 400,000 people, including more than 280,000 people who have been displaced. The floods are some of the deadliest in Kenya’s history, affecting 41 of 46 counties, including the capital city of Nairobi, where a quarter million people have been impacted. Flooding began in April and lasted through early May. Rainfall is still expected through this weekend, but major downpours have stopped. Still, much of the damage is yet to come as water rushes downstream to other regions, contaminating clean water sources as it travels. Waterborne illnesses are likely.

Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Flooding in Kenya has submerged entire villages.

Tana River County, an area just east of Nairobi, has already reported more than 50 cases of cholera. Water has submerged residential areas, agricultural lands, schools, and towns as these cases continue to rise. With 45,000 people displaced in this region and entire homes washed away, families are left to grapple with a grim new reality.

Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Previous Photo Next Photo

Tana River County is one of Kenya’s poorest, with nearly 40,000 children suffering from malnutrition. Action Against Hunger is especially targeting this region for humanitarian support. Responses include medical outreach, hygiene promotion, and the distribution of purification tablets and menstrual and sanitation kits. Families will also receive shelter kits, which include mosquito nets, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, and tarpaulins, providing essential relief for nearly 12,000 people.

Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit In Tana River County, a woman brings a jerrycan to collect muddy floodwater. Many Kenyans like her are currently unable to access clean water.

Before the floods began, Action Against Hunger pre-positioned basic supplies to enable a rapid response. Now, teams are addressing the aftermath, reaching 71,000 people with cash transfer programs, healthcare, psychosocial support, and initiatives focused on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance. For example, we are raising awareness about good hygiene practices, which can be a matter of life or death in regions where children are drinking muddy flood water, often collected in dirty pools on the side of the road.

Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Previous Photo Next Photo

In Kenya, over 1,465 water sources and 62 health facilities have been damaged. Families are forced to use unsanitary water sources and unable to access medical assistance when they become ill. The country has set up 138 camps for internally displaced people, yet congestion is leading to unhygienic conditions. The road to recovery for Tana River County and the rest of Kenya will not be an easy one. More disease outbreaks are imminent, and the risk of malnutrition only grows.

Support Our Work in Kenya In Kenya, over 280,000 people have been displaced by deadly floods. Families face an uncertain future after torrential downpours destroyed buildings, homes, healthcare facilities, and croplands. Action Against Hunger is working to ensure thousands of people have access to clean water and other basic necessities. Donate Now