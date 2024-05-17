Correction: Image of Dog Mistakenly Identified as Cricket
Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy regret the error.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A press release sent by Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy mistakenly included the image of a dog that had been identified earlier by several media outlets as Cricket, the dog that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she had shot and killed in her memoir.
The dog in this image was in fact not the late dog, but a dog of the same or similar breed.
Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy regret the error.
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) whose mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals. The group also works to enforce existing anti-cruelty and wildlife protection laws. Animal Wellness Action believes helping animals helps us all. X: @AWAction_News
The Center for a Humane Economy is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help animals by helping forge a more humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both. The Center believes helping animals helps us all. X: @TheHumaneCenter
