Kauaʻi District Health Office Hosts Free Healthcare Services with Return of Tropic Care Clinics

LĪHUʻE, HAWAIʻI — The Kaua‘i District Health Office (KDHO), in partnership with Kaua‘i County, will host Kaua‘i’s sixth Tropic Care event, offering free healthcare services to the community. Tropic Care is a mission of the armed forces Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, designed to increase troop readiness while strengthening communities. Tropic Care clinics will return to Kauaʻi on June 13, 2024 and will operate at several sites through June 20, 2024.

The eight-day Tropic Care clinics are provided free of charge to the public and are on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinics will provide free physical exams, eye exams, eyeglass fabrication, dermatology services, dental exams, fillings and extractions. The public is encouraged to bring a current list of prescriptions and be prepared with water, snacks, sun protection and eyeglasses: there may be a wait.

Tropic Care clinic locations:

Kapaʻa Middle School, June 13-20, 2024

Waimea Canyon Middle School, June 13-15, 2024

Kilauea Elementary School, June 18-20, 2024

Clinic Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except June 20 when all clinics will close at 12 noon.

“We are excited to collaborate with the armed forces, the county, and community volunteers to bring Tropic Care back to Kaua‘i,” said Kauaiʻi District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman. “We know that limited healthcare access and high costs can prevent some people in our community from receiving the care they need. This is a great opportunity to receive needed services for free, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of the Tropic Care clinics.”

Individuals in need of an auxiliary aid or service or other accommodation due to a disability should call 808-241-3555, preferably seven days in advance. Accommodation requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill requests. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.

Kaua‘i Bus fixed route services islandwide will be free of charge during Tropic Care 2024.

For more information about Tropic Care, visit health.hawaii.gov/Kauai, or call 808-241-3555.

# # #