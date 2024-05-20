Redefining Rural Healthcare: Penn Trafford Family Medicine Pioneer Leads in Skin Cancer Detection with DermaSensor
A health tech company and Dr. Kevin Wong, founder of PT Family Medicine, partner to bring advanced, non-invasive skin cancer evaluation to rural Penn Trafford.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DermaSensor, Inc., a health technology company equipping physicians with a non-invasive device for use in the evaluation of suspicious skin lesions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Dr. Kevin Wong, Founder of PT Family Medicine. Together, they are reshaping rural healthcare by bringing advanced skin cancer evaluation capabilities to primary care settings in Penn Trafford and beyond.
Access to dermatology specialty care can be challenging, particularly in rural areas where healthcare resources are limited. Patients in these regions often face difficulties accessing specialized care due to geographical barriers and provider shortages. Recognizing this need, Dr. Wong and DermaSensor, Inc. are pioneering a new approach to skin cancer assessment that leverages artificial intelligence to overcome these challenges.
Dr. Wong, a staple in primary care for over 40 years in Penn Trafford, shares his excitement about this collaboration, stating, "As a primary care physician, I am committed to providing the best possible care to my patients, but I have seen firsthand the obstacles they face in accessing dermatological services. By integrating DermaSensor's innovative technology into our practice, we can now offer enhanced skin cancer assessment capabilities right in our community, ensuring timely referrals for our patients." Dr. Wong is a past president of the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians and a regular contributor on KDKA, America’s first radio station.
Dr Wong also stated, “This is a rare quadruple win in medicine! It’s a win for the patients, a win for the providers, a win for dermatologists, and a win for insurers. For the patients, it may provide peace of mind with an adjunctive medical device for detecting all three common skin cancers. For the providers, DermaSensor generates an immediate, objective assessment of suspicious skin lesions for timely referrals. For dermatologists, DermaSensor helps prioritize patients requiring a higher level of care and more immediate attention. And for the insurers, this can result in prompt evaluation and treatment if malignancy is detected.”
Larry Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of DermaSensor and a resident of Pittsburgh for over 13 years, emphasizes the company's dedication to improving healthcare accessibility in Pennsylvania. Anderson remarks, "Having been a part of the Pittsburgh community for over a decade, I understand the importance of ensuring that all patients, regardless of their location, have access to high-quality healthcare services. DermaSensor is especially proud to partner with Dr. Wong’s practice given his leadership in primary care in Pennsylvania, as we plan to soon address the gap in dermatological care in many communities similar to Penn Trafford."
For more information about DermaSensor and its transformative skin cancer detection solution, please visit www.dermasensor.com.
About DermaSensor
DermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company designing non-invasive tools to better equip primary care physicians for skin cancer detection. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld tool that uses spectroscopy and algorithms to evaluate skin lesions for potential cancer in a matter of seconds. DermaSensor is currently FDA-Cleared, CE-Marked, and is available for sale in the U.S.
