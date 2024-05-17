Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,456 in the last 365 days.

Cornyn Statement on Ability for Direct Flights Between D.C. and San Antonio Becoming Law

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the FAA Reauthorization Act was signed into law, which allows five additional long-haul flights into Reagan National Airport, giving airlines the ability to establish the direct route between San Antonio and the District of Columbia:

“Despite the fact that my hometown of San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the country, direct flights have not been permitted between ‘Military City, USA’ and our nation’s capital – until now,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This direct route and the opportunities it provides for San Antonio comes thanks to years of hard work by many Texans, and I want to especially commend Senator Cruz for his leadership on this important legislation.”

You just read:

Cornyn Statement on Ability for Direct Flights Between D.C. and San Antonio Becoming Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more