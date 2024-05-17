Governor Phil Scott Names Amanda Wheeler Press Secretary

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today named Amanda Wheeler, of Bradford, as his press secretary, effective Monday, May 20. She will now serve as the primary contact for press inquiries for the Governor’s Office.

Wheeler has served as a special assistant to the Governor since July 2022, where she managed scheduling, events planning, and labor and workforce policy. She previously worked in the Commissioner’s Office at the Vermont Department of Labor, supporting legislative affairs, communications, and operations.

Wheeler replaces Jason Maulucci, who has served in the role since January of 2021. Maulucci will depart the Governor’s Office next week to lead the Governor’s reelection efforts as campaign manager.