Paper crafters are now accessorizing with new Artsy Aprons from Altenew
Altenew’s May paper crafting release highlights beauty from the page to what crafters wear while crafting.
Discover a treasure trove of stamps, stencils, dies, 3D embossing folders, hot foil plates, press plates, and crafting aprons that tell a captivating story of vintage sophistication.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, a leading innovator in the crafting industry, just released its May release earlier this month, and crafters worldwide are raving about the newest products. This release showcases the evolution of Altenew’s product line, with a focus on versatility and stand-alone functionality, and highlights the much-anticipated Artsy Aprons.
— Jen Rzasa, Altenew Vice President of Product Development
This month’s theme was all about the Art Deco era. Shared Jen Rzasa, Altenew’s VP of Product Development, “Prepare to be swept away by the glamor and elegance of the roaring twenties as we unbox Altenew's May 2024 crafting collection! This enchanting collection transports us to the lavish ballrooms and rhythmic jazz melodies of the Art Deco era, where intricate patterns and geometric allure define timeless beauty. Discover a treasure trove of stamps, stencils, dies, 3D embossing folders, hot foil plates, press plates, and crafting aprons that tell a captivating story of vintage sophistication. Elevate your crafting projects with the alluring charm of this must-have release and let the Art Deco aesthetic inspire your creativity.”
The beautiful imagery has already captivated hundreds of paper crafters eager to let out their imagination onto the page.
The highlight of this month’s release was the new collection of Artsy Aprons. In the world of crafting, stains on clothes are a common casualty. But with the introduction of Artsy Aprons, artists can now embrace their creativity without the worry of mess. These aprons are not just about protection, but they are also a canvas showcasing Altenew’s iconic floral designs. The Artsy Aprons come in a bundle of five or separately, each featuring a different color and design. From the vibrant hues of Orange & Yellow Billowing Peonies to the cool tones of Blue & Purple Ornamental Bouquet, there is an apron to match every artist’s palette.
But the Artsy Apron is more than just an apron; it’s a lifestyle accessory. It’s as at home in the kitchen as it is in the craft room, and it’s the perfect accessory for entertaining guests. It combines comfort, functionality, and beauty - the three essential qualities of work attire. Each apron features spacious double pockets, perfectly sized to hold everything from kitchen utensils to crafting tools. With an Artsy Apron, even chores and daily tasks become more exciting. Altenew even launched an interactive TikTok filter for customers to see what they will look like in the apron.
The aprons are made from 100% Polyester and come in five different colors and designs. They are lightweight and have long straps to fit almost every body type. Their stand-out features are an elegant floral design and spacious double pockets to keep crafters’ favorite craft supplies handy.
In addition, Altenew’s monthly subscription series products have been evolving every month for increased versatility and dynamic usage in the craft room. Most products are now complementary with other products and can be used stand-alone or in coordination with other designs based on the crafter’s preferences. Paper crafters love products that have multiple uses and the latest Altenew subscription products perfectly fill this need.
As Altenew continues to make waves in the crafting industry with innovative designs, crafting systems, and more, we look forward to seeing what paper crafting will look like by the end of 2024.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
