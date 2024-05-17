Submit Release
Minister Noonan announces € 2.8 million funding awarded for local biodiversity projects

Engagement with communities and local authorities is crucial to the implementation of Irelands 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan, launched in January this year. The LBAF is operated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and represents a commitment to support implementation of the Irelands 4th NBAP at community, county and regional level. The Fund recognises the importance of the work carried out by local authorities through their Biodiversity and Heritage Officers. All 31 local authorities applied for and will receive funding this year, with a total of 233 projects approved, covering a range of biodiversity related activities, including invasive alien species control, bird and bat conservation, wetland surveys and community biodiversity awareness and training.

