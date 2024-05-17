Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,468 in the last 365 days.

Forest Strategy Consultative Committee (FSCC)

Ireland’s new Forest Strategy to 2030 was launched in September 2023. This Strategy provides Ireland with a roadmap for the rest of this decade to put in place strong foundations for multifunctional forests that deliver for climate, nature, wood, people, and economic and rural development. The Forest Strategy Implementation Plan sets out the measures and actions that will support the delivery of Ireland’s Forest Strategy 2023-2030. It contains a total of 87 actions and each action has been broken down by indicative timeframes, lead organisation(s), key stakeholders and by what means the action will be implemented. The Forestry Programme 2023-2027 is included as an annex in the Implementation Plan and will be the main implementation mechanism for the Forest Strategy in the immediate to short term. The Forest Strategy Consultative Committee (FSCC) was established to provide a forum for stakeholders from State agencies, industry and environment NGOs to work together to monitor the progress of the plan to ensure a successful outcome and delivery of objectives. The FSCC members were appointed by the Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett.

You just read:

Forest Strategy Consultative Committee (FSCC)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more