Ireland’s new Forest Strategy to 2030 was launched in September 2023. This Strategy provides Ireland with a roadmap for the rest of this decade to put in place strong foundations for multifunctional forests that deliver for climate, nature, wood, people, and economic and rural development. The Forest Strategy Implementation Plan sets out the measures and actions that will support the delivery of Ireland’s Forest Strategy 2023-2030. It contains a total of 87 actions and each action has been broken down by indicative timeframes, lead organisation(s), key stakeholders and by what means the action will be implemented. The Forestry Programme 2023-2027 is included as an annex in the Implementation Plan and will be the main implementation mechanism for the Forest Strategy in the immediate to short term. The Forest Strategy Consultative Committee (FSCC) was established to provide a forum for stakeholders from State agencies, industry and environment NGOs to work together to monitor the progress of the plan to ensure a successful outcome and delivery of objectives. The FSCC members were appointed by the Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett.