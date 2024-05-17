Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,468 in the last 365 days.

Minister McConalogue announces funding for food waste reduction project

Approximately 2.5bn tonnes of food goes to waste each year, equating to c.40% of all food grown (WWF, 2022). In Ireland, 770,000tn of food is wasted annually (EPA). Within food production 189,485tn of food is lost or wasted before the farm gate or at harbours. Vegetable production accounts for approx.122,395tn/annum. The main reasons relate to produce not meeting retail specifications and seasonal lack of consumer demand. At the same time, 75% of the CVOs that FoodCloud work with report an increase in demand for their services. These CVOs are present in vulnerable communities and provide a much-needed service for those who avail of their support.

You just read:

Minister McConalogue announces funding for food waste reduction project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more