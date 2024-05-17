Minister McConalogue announces funding for food waste reduction project

Approximately 2.5bn tonnes of food goes to waste each year, equating to c.40% of all food grown (WWF, 2022). In Ireland, 770,000tn of food is wasted annually (EPA). Within food production 189,485tn of food is lost or wasted before the farm gate or at harbours. Vegetable production accounts for approx.122,395tn/annum. The main reasons relate to produce not meeting retail specifications and seasonal lack of consumer demand. At the same time, 75% of the CVOs that FoodCloud work with report an increase in demand for their services. These CVOs are present in vulnerable communities and provide a much-needed service for those who avail of their support.