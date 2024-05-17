Upgaming Will Attend CasinoBeats Summit 2024
Upgaming award winning game aggregator, has announced it's participation at Casino Beats summit aiming to expand it's product and customer portfolios
It's a fantastic opportunity for Upgaming to connect with industry peers, set new partnerships, share knowledge and information about the latest innovations.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upgaming, leading iGaming solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming CasinoBeats Summit 2024. The event will be held from May 21 to 23 in Malta. The Summit is renowned for bringing together industry experts from around the world.
— Giorgi Davlianidze, Head of Business Development at Upgaming
It’s a key event in the iGaming sector, providing a platform for networking, discussions, and showcasing the latest innovations. Upgaming plans to engage in multiple discussions and meetings with both existing and potential partners. The summit presents an exceptional opportunity to broaden our partnership base and lay the groundwork for future deals and projects.
A major focus for Upgaming at the summit will be expanding our gaming aggregation system. We look forward to engaging with various game providers, showcasing Upgaming's New crash games, and exploring future partnerships. Upgaming’s representatives will also participate in panel discussions and workshops, addressing current trends and challenges in the iGaming industry and discussing future trends and expectations.
Giorgi Davlianidze, Upgaming’s Business Development Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for the summit, stating:
"We are excited to take part in CasinoBeats Summit 2024. It's a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry peers, set new partnerships, share knowledge and information about the latest innovations, and discuss the future and upcoming trends. We look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions that will shape the future of iGaming."
The CasinoBeats Summit 2024 promises to be a pivotal event for the iGaming community. Upgaming’s involvement underscores its role as a key player in the industry. We encourage our partners and all interested parties to meet us at the CasinoBeats Summit, explore potential collaborations, and learn more about the innovative steps we can take to address the future needs of the business.
About Upgaming:
Upgaming is a leading iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform. We offer a mixture of iGaming software and products designed specifically to increase your customer's loyalty and engagement. Committed to supplying our clients with the most convenient and user-friendly interface, we enrich our platform with modern AI technologies, API protocols, and data management tools.
