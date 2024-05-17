Ukraine Energy Support Fund procures advanced automatic gas distribution stations

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has procured five automatic gas distribution stations, valued at approximately 8 million euros, to support the restoration and capacity increase of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which suffers from unrelenting targeted Russian attacks. This procurement has been funded by a contribution from Germany, implemented through KfW.

Automatic gas distribution stations are essential for adjusting the pressure of natural gas from high to specified lower pressures. These stations are crucial for the safe, efficient and uninterrupted delivery of gas to residential areas, industrial sites, and other consumers.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 433million in contributions and pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium, and Iceland.