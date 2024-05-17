Thumzup® Featured on KTLA After Launching its AdTech Platform in Hollywood

Thumzup continues to expand its influence across Greater Los Angeles



Los Angeles, CA, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP), a pioneer in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce its feature on KTLA, highlighting the expansion of its AdTech platform into Hollywood. This significant development emphasizes Thumzup's innovative approach to enhancing the connection between businesses and consumers through social media engagement.

The feature on KTLA showcases Thumzup's unique approach to advertising, allowing consumers to earn money by posting about their experiences at local businesses via the Thumzup app. This model offers a direct, authentic, and cost-effective way for businesses to enhance their social media presence and reach a broader audience.

You can read the full KTLA article by Iman Palm here: https://ktla.com/news/money-business/social-media-app-that-allows-businesses-to-pay-customers-to-share-posts-expands-to-hollywood/

“We are excited to be featured in KTLA as Thumzup is rapidly expanding its reach within the Los Angeles area and beyond. With successful operations in West Los Angeles, the company's recent extension into Hollywood marks a pivotal step in its growth strategy,” commented Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. “We plan to further extend our proprietary platform to other key neighborhoods and cities, providing businesses and consumers across a broader geographical area with unique opportunities to engage and benefit from authentic social media interactions. This expansion highlights our vision to revolutionize local advertising and empower users to monetize their social media influence on a larger scale.”

The Thumzup app operates by allowing businesses to sign up for advertising campaigns. Customers who download the app can visit participating businesses, post photos through the app (which are also shared on their Instagram accounts), and get paid via PayPal or Venmo. Payment amounts vary based on the business and the specifics of the campaign.

Thumzup’s approach combines a user-friendly advertiser dashboard with a consumer-facing app, enabling businesses to tailor their marketing campaigns and benefit from genuine, localized influencer marketing. The platform’s ease of use and direct payment model has already garnered partnerships with numerous local businesses and continues to attract new participants.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Attachment