Second meeting of the Interagency Steering Committee to Counter Cybercrimes in Kazakhstan

On 16-17 May, the second meeting of the Interagency Steering Committee to Counter Cybercrimes (hereinafter, the Steering Committee) took place at the Law Enforcement Academy under the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the city of Kosshy. The initiative is a part of the extrabudgetary project “Supporting the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Development of Effective Policies to Counter Cybercrimes (Phase I)” implemented by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana (hereinafter, the Office), in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and with the support of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The second Steering Committee meeting signifies a crucial continuation of collaborative efforts in countering cybercrime in Kazakhstan. Building upon the groundwork laid during the preceding meeting held on 14-15 March in Astana, where extensive discussions on collaborative efforts took place, participants are now poised to delve deeper into key aspects identified for subsequent work. One significant outcome of the initial meeting was the identification of steps for conducting a comprehensive gap analysis and further development of the first Comprehensive Action Plan to Counter Cybercrimes and Сrimes using Information and Communication Technologies (hereinafter, Action Plan).

During the second meeting, a summary of the preliminary findings from the analysis of the current cybercrime situation in Kazakhstan was presented. Initial conclusions underscored the necessity to establish mechanisms for co-operation among governmental entities, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations to effectively counter cybercrime. Further actions include the development of the Action Plan based on an assessment of the current situation and global best practices.

Furthermore, the meeting revealed results of the analysis of international experiences of OSCE and OECD participating States in combating cybercrime and crimes committed through the illicit use of ICTs. These crimes encompass cyber fraud, sexual exploitation of women and children in cyberspace, gender-based violence, money laundering, illegal drug trafficking via the Internet, and violent extremism and radicalization that lead to terrorism. This exchange of experiences facilitated the identification of advanced practices and strategies adaptable to national circumstances, to be incorporated into the forthcoming Action Plan.

Special attention was given to the presentation by experts from the Council of Europe on the requirements of the Council of Europe Convention on Cybercrime (Budapest, 2001). Discussions revolved around the “mechanisms and commitments arising from adherence to the Convention, as well as the required procedures for ratification and incorporation of relevant standards into national legislation. The presentation underscored not only the significance of international co-operation but also the importance of considering human rights guarantees and data protection when devising and implementing measures to combat cybercrime.

The event not only fostered the strengthening co-operation among stakeholders but also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to actively engage with the international community in combating cybercrime. The Office also places special emphasis on striking a balance between combating cybercrime and safeguarding human rights and freedoms, a pivotal aspect throughout all stages of project implementation.