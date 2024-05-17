WIN SpecTalk Features Practix Rotary Heat Presses for Large Format Dye Sublimation in May Issue
Practix USA offers a complete range of professional calendars and heat presses for the heat transfer market.
These state-of-the-art presses, manufactured right here in the USA, are renowned for their quality and years of exceptional use by dye sub professionals.”CRESTLINE, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN SpecTalk, a leading online news portal for graphics imaging professionals, has featured Practix's rotary heat presses in its May issue's comparison focused on large format dye sublimation printing.
— Zuzana Pracko
Practix's rotary heat presses are known for their ability to handle high-volume production of dye-sublimated products, making them ideal for applications such as banners, flags, sportswear, and more. The SpecTalk comparison highlights the benefits of using rotary heat presses for these applications.
"We are excited to participate in the May edition of SpecTalk to educate our readers about the advantages of Practix's rotary heat presses for large format dye sublimation," said Zuzana Pracko, V.P. of Sales. "These state-of-the-art presses, manufactured right here in the USA, are renowned for their quality and years of exceptional use, making them the perfect solution for businesses looking to significantly scale up their production of dye sublimation prints."
For more information please go to: www.practix-usa.com.
