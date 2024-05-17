Impacts of microplastic and seawater acidification on unicellular red algae: growth response, photosynthesis, antioxidant enzymes, and extracellular polymer substances

Highlights

Single and combined effects of MPs and OA on P. purpureum were investigated.

μm MPs significantly promoted algal growth at concentrations of 5-100 mg L−1.

1μm MPs caused negative effect on microalgae at medium and high concentrations.

Seawater acidification mitigated the impacts of MPs on microalgae.

Abstracts

Microplastics (MPs) pollution and seawater acidification have increasingly become huge threats to the ocean ecosystem. Their impacts on microalgae are of great importance, since microalgae are the main primary producers and play a critical role in marine ecosystems. However, the impact of microplastics and acidification on unicellular red algae, which have a unique phycobiliprotein antenna system, remains unclear. Therefore, the impacts of polystyrene-MPs alone and the combined effects of MPs and seawater acidification on the typical unicellular marine red algae Porphyridium purpureum were investigated in the current study. The result showed that, under normal seawater condition, microalgae densities were increased by 17.75-41.67% compared to the control when microalgae were exposed to small-sized MPs (0.1 μm) at concentrations of 5-100 mg L−1. In addition, the photosystem II and antioxidant enzyme system were not subjected to negative effects. The large-sized MPs (1 μm) boosted microalgae growth at a low concentration of MPs (5 mg L−1). However, it was observed that microalgae growth was significantly inhibited when MPs concentration increased up to 50 and 100 mg L−1, accompanied by the remarkably reduced F v /F m value and the elevated levels of SOD, CAT enzymes, phycoerythrin (PE), and extracellular polysaccharide (EPS). Compared to the normal seawater condition, microalgae densities were enhanced by 52.11-332.56%, depending on MPs sizes and concentrations, due to the formed CO 2 -enrichment condition and appropriate pH range. PE content in microalgal cells was significantly enhanced, but SOD and CAT activities as well as EPS content markedly decreased under acidification conditions. Overall, the impacts of seawater acidification were more pronounced than MPs impacts on microalgae growth and physiological responses. These findings will contribute to a substantial understanding of the effects of MPs on marine unicellular red microalgae, especially in future seawater acidification scenarios.

Huang J., Wang H., Xue X. & Zhang R., 2024. Impacts of microplastic and seawater acidification on unicellular red algae: growth response, photosynthesis, antioxidant enzymes, and extracellular polymer substances. Aquatic Toxicology: 106960. doi: 10.1016/j.aquatox.2024.106960. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related