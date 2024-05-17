Bed Bug Exterminator Columbus Celebrate Fifth Anniversary!

Columbus, OH, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bed Bug Exterminator Columbus, a division of Buckeye Bug Services, is proud to be celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2024. Specializing in bed bug removal and bed bug extermination, the brand has grown to become one of the leading bed bug eradication providers in Columbus, OH, completing over 500 jobs projects since its launch.

Every homeowner knows the frustration and worry that comes from a pest infestation. No matter whether facing bed bugs, ladybugs, rodents, or ants, they can all damage property and pose a serious health risk to residents. Over the last five years, Bed Bug Exterminator Columbus has become one of the leading bed bug removal providers in the Columbus, Ohio, region, helping homeowners fully eradicate any infestations.

Since its launch in 2019, the team has continued to expand thanks to its customer-centric approach and unrivaled experience in pest management. Now, the team is excited to be celebrating its fifth anniversary, an achievement that comes following the recent milestone of its 500th customer.

Working with clients across Columbus and the surrounding areas, the experienced exterminators offer a 24/7 service, ensuring customers can quickly get the help they need.

Speaking on the anniversary, Manson Collins at Bed Bug Exterminator Columbus added, “It’s fantastic to be celebrating Bed Bug Exterminator Columbus’ fifth year in business. Finding an infestation in your home is never a nice experience, and the bed bug removal services offered are designed to quickly identify the issues and fully eradicate the invasion, leaving every home as good as new.

The last five years have been an incredible journey, and it’s been amazing watching the business grow – here’s to the next five years!”

For more information on Bed Bug Exterminator Columbus and their bed bug removal services, visit https://effectivepestexterminating.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/bed-bug-exterminator-columbus-celebrate-fifth-anniversary/

Bed Bug Exterminator Columbus 325 John H McConnell Blvd Columbus OH 43215 United States (614) 996-6622 https://effectivepestexterminating.com