Stellantis Announces Changes in Leadership Team

AMSTERDAM, May 17, 2024 – Stellantis today announced the following organizational changes, effective June 1, 2024.

Christine Feuell is appointed Ram brand CEO in addition to her current responsibility as Chrysler brand CEO, replacing Timothy Kuniskis who has decided to retire after nearly 32 years with the Company. Christine will continue to lead the electric transformation of the Chrysler brand and take the leadership of the Ram brand.

Matt McAlear is appointed Dodge brand CEO, replacing Timothy Kuniskis. Matt will become a member of the Top Executive Team. In his previous role, he led Dodge sales operations and has broad experience in the automotive industry as well as in the medical and digital sectors, providing him with the foundation to lead the Dodge brand.

“I want to take the opportunity to warmly thank Tim for his passion, commitment and contributions to Stellantis and in defining the vision of the future electrified Ram and Dodge brands. I wish him well in his retirement,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “I am confident that Chris will continue the work of Tim in leading the iconic Ram brand. Matt will bring a fresh perspective, while continuing to draw on the heritage of our iconic Dodge brand and leading the transition of the brand toward a sustainable future.”

