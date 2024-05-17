Ottawa Board of Trade to Unveil Downtown Ottawa Action Agenda
OTTAWA, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ottawa Board of Trade (OBOT) alongside the Canadian Urban Institute (CUI), is excited to reveal the release of the Downtown Ottawa Action Agenda – designed to transform our city core and shape the future of the national capital region.
Since declaring downtown a top priority last June, OBOT engaged CUI to work with a local advisory council to create a comprehensive plan to make downtown Ottawa more diverse, resilient and vibrant than ever before. Expanding on the outcomes of the OBOT downtown summit last fall, and bringing together extensive research and consultations, this action agenda is the next chapter in a collaborative effort to build up Ottawa.
Media is invited to attend a press conference.
Event: Downtown Ottawa Action Agenda - Report Release
Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Location: Ottawa City Hall, Jean Pigott Place
Time: 11 am
Speakers include:
- Sueling Ching, President & CEO Ottawa Board of Trade
- Branden McGuinty, Board Chair, Ottawa Board of Trade
- Mary Rowe, President & CEO, Canadian Urban Institute
- Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa
