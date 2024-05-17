American Rebel to Exhibit at the 153rd NRA Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas

Nashville, TN, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of American Rebel Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com) and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, will exhibit in booth #4417 at the 2024 NRA Annual Meeting at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas May 17 - 19. The Exhibit Hall is open all three days and will showcase over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear (and now beer) from the most popular companies in the industry.



“We always look forward to showcasing our safes and concealed carry apparel at the NRA Annual Meeting,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. “But this year we can’t wait to introduce America’s Patriotic, God-fearing, Constitution-loving, National Anthem-singing, stand your ground beer to 75,000 or so like-minded patriots attending this year’s Annual Meeting. We sell quite a few safes and concealed carry backpacks and apparel out of the booth every year, and this year we’ll tell everyone about American Rebel Light Beer and hand out some promotional items to support our beer launch.”

"There are only five cities really that can hold us due to our size: Houston, Dallas, Indianapolis, Louisville and Atlanta," said Nick Perrine, NRA spokesperson. The NRA Annual Meeting was last in Dallas in 2018, and this year the event is expected to bring in 70,000 to 75,000 attendees from across the country, and possibly internationally, generating millions of dollars for the local Dallas economy. Former President Donald Trump will be Saturday’s keynote speaker and Texas Governor Greg Abbott will also speak.

“Launching America’s Patriotic, God-fearing, Constitution-loving, National Anthem-singing, stand your ground beer into the marketplace is a primary goal of our company and introducing American Rebel Light Beer to up to 75,000 patriots helps deliver on that goal,” said Andy Ross. “Interested investors 18 years or older can log onto our public offering website at http://invest.americanrebel.com and register to receive updates when our investment opportunities are open to the public.”

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

