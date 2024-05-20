Sodium Chloride (NaCl) Market Size Worth US$ 26.7 Billion by 2034 at CAGR of 3.4%: Fact.MR
Widespread Use of Sodium Chloride in Pharmaceuticals Made for Treating Dehydration and Excessive SweatingROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sodium chloride (NaCl) market is valued at US$ 19.1 billion in 2024, as revealed in the recently updated study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Further, sales of sodium chloride are calculated to rise at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2034.
NaCl is used significantly in the pharmaceutical industry for its ability to treat dehydration and excessive sweating. It also finds application in products meant for maintaining blood pressure and cleaning medical equipment.
There has been an increase in the consumption of sodium chloride for use in several other products, including paper, plastic, glass, etc. In addition, growing demand for sodium chloride in the food industry is attributed to its ability to enhance the quality of food products and increase shelf life. Moreover, a rising requirement for alkali products, including chlorine, soda ash, caustic soda, etc., is also projected to contribute to increased consumption of sodium chloride.
Key Takeaway from Market Study
Worldwide sales of sodium chloride are forecasted to reach US$ 26.7 billion by the end of 2034. Global demand for rock salt is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% and reach a worth of US$ 9.6 billion by the end of 2034.
East Asia is expected to account for 24.6% of the global market revenue by 2034-end. Sales of sodium chloride in South Korea are evaluated to rise at 6.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
Sodium chloride as a flavoring agent & food preservative is approximated to hold 19.5% share of global market revenue by 2034-end.
“Growing consumption of sodium chloride is owing to its increased demand in the food industry and de-icing activities in regions with low temperature,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Presence of Mature Healthcare Infrastructure Driving NaCl Demand in Japan
Demand for sodium chloride in Japan is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% and reach a value of US$ 1.9 billion by 2034. Various manufacturers in the country are investing in developing salt products for use as supplements without any compromise with flavor. The presence of a mature healthcare infrastructure in the country with rising investment in R&D for exploring the new use of NaCl is estimated to widen opportunities for market players.
Key Market Players
Some of the prominent manufacturers of sodium chloride are Nouryon, Cargill Incorporated, Wacker Chemie AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Tata Chemicals Europe, Compass Minerals, Rio Tinto, and INEOS.
Several companies are providing cost-effective raw materials to help the NaCl industry flourish. Leading firms in the sodium chloride market are focusing on new product development to meet rising global demand for the commodity. Furthermore, supply chain management, supplying high-quality products, and so on all contribute to gaining a competitive advantage in the marketplace.
For instance:
Sandhage, in May 2021, claimed some promising findings with the use of super-hot NaCl as an effective solution to minimize the price of solar power.
Country-wise Insights:
According to a newly updated analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence service, East Asia is expected to account for 24.6% of the global market in 2034. The growing need for sodium chloride in the manufacturing of rubber, paper and chlorine gas is expected to contribute to market growth. Furthermore, NaCl's inexpensive availability encourages its use in a variety of industries, including textiles, agrochemicals, chemicals, and polymers.
The United States is expected to account for 73.5% of the North American market by the end of 2034. The expansion of the hospitality industry and expanding urbanisation are expected to increase demand for packaged and processed foods. Furthermore, changing lifestyles, rising consumption of food-grade sodium chloride, and rising demand for NaCl in chemical manufacturing are expected to expand prospects for market players in the US.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sodium chloride market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on grade (rock salt, solar salt, other types) and application (chemical intermediates, de-icing, flavoring agents & food preservatives, water treatment, agriculture, other applications), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
