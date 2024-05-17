ScriptRunner Leap: Introducing a New Playground for Innovation in Automation and Scripting

Leading brand at The Adaptavist Group sets the tone for the future of innovation

LONDON, ENGLAND, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScriptRunner, the leading provider of tools that enhance and automate Jira, Confluence, and Bitbucket, is proud to announce the launch of its new brand, ScriptRunner Leap. ScriptRunner Leap is designed to be a dedicated space for innovation, exploration, and early access collaboration, marking a significant moment in their development of advanced automation and scripting tools which serve thousands of organisations across the globe.

Fresh off its recent launch of ScriptRunner Connect, an advanced integration tool that consolidates Atlassian and third-party integrations into a single hub, ScriptRunner continues to build on its commitment to innovation. ScriptRunner Leap represents the next step in this journey, offering a dedicated space for experimenting with new features and engaging users in the development process.

"Leap is a brand-new initiative aimed at pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in scripting and automation. As a 'playground of possibility,' ScriptRunner Leap allows users to experiment with cutting-edge features and provide feedback, ensuring that new tools are refined and improved through an iterative, user-centric development process," said Andre Serrano, Head of Product at ScriptRunner.

AI Innovation Entering the Workflow World

To kick off this new era of innovation, ScriptRunner Leap is launching with two cutting-edge AI-powered tools that simplify complex scripting tasks for all users:

- AI JQL Builder: Simplifies the creation of Jira Query Language (JQL) queries. Users can describe their needs in plain English, and the AI generates the appropriate JQL query, making it accessible for users of all skill levels.

- AI-Powered Jira Expressions Generator: Allows users to create complex Jira Expressions by describing their requirements in plain English, with the AI constructing the necessary expressions. This tool reduces the learning curve and time required to perform advanced scripting tasks.

These AI-powered tools democratise advanced automation by making sophisticated scripting accessible to a broader audience, reducing the complexity and time needed to perform complex tasks.

User-Centric Innovation

ScriptRunner Leap embodies a collaborative approach to software development. By inviting users to be part of the innovation process, ScriptRunner Leap ensures that new features are developed with direct input from those who use them most. This user-centric model aligns with the latest trends in software development, emphasising the importance of feedback and iterative improvement.

Looking Ahead

ScriptRunner Leap is being rolled out with these initial AI tools, and new products are anticipated in the near future. This ongoing innovation underscores ScriptRunner's dedication to enhancing the capabilities available to its users and staying at the forefront of automation and scripting technology.

'We wanted to create a space for our customers and our engineers to come together to experiment and explore,' said Gustaf Stenlund, Head of Marketing at ScriptRunner, 'so that we could meet needs faster and bring innovations to users earlier than ever before.'

Since its 2014 acquisition by The Adaptavist Group, ScriptRunner has grown into one of the group's flagship product brands. The Adaptavist Group now has over 1,100 team members across more than 10 brands, serving 23,000+ customers worldwide. ScriptRunner Leap is the latest example of this ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation.

ENDS