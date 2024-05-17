Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Surpass US$ 45 Billion by 2034 at 7.6% CAGR

Integration of smart technologies such as weather-resistant materials and connectivity features in outdoor garden furniture driving market growth, says Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD , UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- More people than ever before are looking to unwind at home due to increased hectic lifestyles nowadays, and home gardens are perfect for this. According to the latest revised Fact.MR study, the global outdoor garden furniture market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 21.6 billion by 2024 and thereafter expand at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.The market has exhibited significant growth over the past few years due to the rising demand for stylish and functional outdoor living spaces. Consumers worldwide are increasingly investing in outdoor furniture to enhance their gardens, patios, and balconies, transforming them into extensions of their homes.Products in this market include garden tables, chairs, loungers, umbrellas, and other accessories, catering to various preferences and styles of customers. Factors such as the growing trend of outdoor entertainment, increased focus on outdoor aesthetics, and rising awareness of the benefits of outdoor living are all contributing to the expansion of this market.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=404 Advancements in materials and design innovation are playing a crucial role in shaping the industry landscape. As consumers seek durable and weather-resistant options, manufacturers are leveraging technological advancements to create products that combine both functionality and aesthetics, further fueling the global outdoor garden furniture market forward.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global outdoor garden furniture market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.Worldwide sales of outdoor garden furniture are estimated at US$ 21.6 billion in 2024.The market is projected to reach US$ 45 billion by 2034-end.The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2034.Outdoor garden tables are estimated to account for 24.6% market share in 2024.East Asia is projected to account for 23.8% share of the global market by 2034.“Growth of the outdoor garden furniture market is being driven by rising consumer demand for innovative, eco-friendly, and space-saving designs. Smart technology integration is enhancing convenience and complementing product sales growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentsKey outdoor garden furniture producers are Herman Miller Inc., Trex Company Inc., Kettal Group, IKEA, and Century Furniture. The growing trend toward multifunctional and space-saving designs, catering to the needs of urban dwellers with limited outdoor spaces.Technology integration, such as the use of smart materials for weather resistance and innovative features like built-in lighting and USB charging, is also gaining traction. These developments reflect a market responsive to evolving consumer preferences, combining style, durability, and environmental consciousness in the design and production of outdoor garden furniture.In 2023, HNI Corporation declared the successful conclusion of its acquisition of Kimball International Inc. The merger solidified the company's position as a market leader, boasting a pro forma revenue approaching over US$ 2.5 billion and a combined EBITDA of approximately US$ 304.5 million.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=404 Custom of Outdoor Family Gatherings for Tea and Other Recreational ActivitiesChina will account for 48.9% of the outdoor garden furniture market share in East Asia in 2024. The increasing trend of outdoor leisure and socializing has elevated the demand for stylish and functional garden furniture. The cultural importance of outdoor activities, such as tea ceremonies and family gatherings, is fueling market growth.Manufacturers are responding to these trends by offering a diverse range of products that cater to different tastes and preferences. The government's push towards environmental sustainability and green living also influences consumer choices, fostering the adoption of eco-friendly materials and practices in the production of outdoor furniture. With these factors in play, China is positioned to sustain its growth trajectory in the market.Investment in innovation, particularly focused on design and materials, is poised to attract consumers seeking contemporary and eco-friendly outdoor furniture solutions. Manufacturers are anticipated to allocate resources to research and development, aiming to produce products that blend longevity, practicality, and aesthetic appeal.Strategic marketing campaigns spotlighting the versatility of outdoor furniture across diverse settings, from urban balconies to suburban gardens, are likely to widen market penetration. The role of e-commerce platforms and digital marketing strategies is expected to be pivotal, offering consumers convenient access to a wide array of options.Collaborations with influencers and industry experts have the potential to enhance brand visibility and credibility. Embracing sustainable practices, such as utilizing recycled materials and reducing carbon footprints, aligns with the burgeoning consumer preference for eco-conscious products. By embracing these strategies, the United States is poised to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Office Chair Market In recent years, companies have been concentrating on the latest technology trends, which are being incorporated while designing office chairs for corporate professionals. 