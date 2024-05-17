Anti-Graffiti Coating Market to Hit US$ 247.3 Million by 2034 : Fact.MR Report

Key Role of Anti-Graffiti Coatings in Extending Life of Surfaces by Shielding Them from Harsh Weather Conditions and UV

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasing incidence of vandalism, including graffiti, in urban areas worldwide, has led to a greater need for anti-graffiti coatings. Fact.MR's new study has placed the global anti-graffiti coating market at a value of US$ 167 million in 2024 and has forecasted it to expand at 4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Anti-graffiti coatings offer a prophylactic way to reduce the effects of graffiti while maintaining the walls, buildings, and other surfaces' aesthetic appeal. The anti-graffiti coating market reduces the efforts of vandals to cause property damage. By shielding the surface from weathering, UV light deterioration, and other environmental factors, the coatings also increase the surface's lifespan.As cities are expanding across the globe, there is a need for protective coatings on infrastructure, including buildings, bridges, public transportation, and other components. Urbanization is another factor that is increasing graffiti-related issues, thus there is an increasing demand for anti-graffiti coatings. Anti-graffiti coatings offer a reasonably priced solution to prevent graffiti damage and lower the expense of removing such paints.Due to the continuous research and development in the coatings industry, there are more durable and effective anti-graffiti coatings available in the market. The coatings are now functioning better as a result of these advancements, which is raising consumer interest in them.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:Sales of anti-graffiti coatings across the world are set to reach US$ 167 million in 2024. The market is forecasted to climb to a value of US$ 274.3 million by the end of 2034.Demand for anti-graffiti coatings in the United States is estimated at a value of US$ 34.3 million in 2024. China is set to occupy 56.9% share of the East Asia market in 2024.The market in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 19.1 million in 2024. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034.“Increasing proactive measures by government organizations and real estate developers to safeguard public spaces against damage due to vandalism has led to a rise in demand for anti-graffiti coatings,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Anti-Graffiti CoatingsManufacturers in the anti-graffiti coating market are using a variety of nanomaterials, including nano-silver, nano-titanium dioxide that is photo-catalytically active, and nano-silica dioxide, to enhance scratch resistance as well as improve quality, water repellency, and anti-microbial properties of coatings.Several factors are driving the adoption of "low-VOC" and "eco-friendly" anti-graffiti coatings, including a notable shift towards non-hazardous formulations and stricter regulations designed to reduce harmful emissions.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive LandscapeKey players in the anti-graffiti coating market are Axalta Coating Systems, Avery Dennison Corporation, Dulux Group, Evonik Industries, Graffiti Shield, Hydron Protective Coating Merck Group, 3M, Rainguard, Sherwin-Williams Company, SEI Industrial Chemicals, Wacker Chemie, and Teknos.The Ba Son Bridge, which spans the Saigon River and connects District 1 and Thu Duc city in Vietnam, is set to have a unique anti-graffiti coating that makes it possible to remove graffiti from the walls. During a meeting in January 2024, Pham Minh Hai, the deputy director of the Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Center, announced that the new Ho Chi Minh City symbol would be painted by the second quarter of this year. Since the bridge opened in April 2022, graffiti artists have been regularly vandalizing the bridge with paint, according to VN Express.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Protective Coating Market : The global protective coating market is estimated to be valued at US$ 25.25 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach US$ 46.51 billion by the end of 2033. Industrial Paint Booth Market : The global industrial paint booths market is valued at US$ 700 million in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of US$ 950 million by the end of 2033. Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the anti-graffiti coating market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges insights into the anti-graffiti coating market based on material (silicone, polyurethane, acrylics, siloxane, copolymers), type (permanent, semi-permanent, temporary), chemistry (water-borne, solvent-borne, powder coatings), and end use (residential, commercial & institutional, transportation), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA). 