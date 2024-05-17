Making honey a priority

Rwanda, Viet Nam, Benin and Chile are all taking part in FAO’s One Country One Priority Product initiative with honey designated as the selected product. ©FAO/Olivier Mugwiza

17/05/2024

Patrick Uwingabire started learning about beekeeping when he was just eleven years old. In their village in Huye, in Rwanda’s Southern Province, his uncle and grandfather taught him all they knew about making beehives and tending to these important creatures.

Beekeeping offered him a way forward when his family couldn’t pay for his school fees. “It was not possible for me to go to school. That wasn’t within reach. So, bees and honey became my life’s levers,” said the 39-year-old.

These days, Patrick heads a cooperative of 15 beekeepers in Huye, called Koperative Abavumvu b’ Umwuga ba Huye (KOPAHU), that is benefiting from a project funded by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and aimed at modernising Rwanda’s beekeeping sector.

A key part of the project involved replacing the conventional beehives with 35 contemporary, rectangular structures. These modern hives make inspection and harvesting the honey easier, boosting honey production and doubling or tripling the beekeepers’ earnings.

Patrick and his fellow beekeepers also gained new skills in managing apiaries, monitoring the hives, controlling bee diseases and pests, marketing their produce and ensuring better quality and traceability from the hive to the customer.

“Before the FAO training, we did not know how to care for the bees,” said Patrick. “I used to harvest 800-900 kilograms of honey per year, but today I can harvest over two tonnes.”

The cooperative also acquired several honey filtration machines, which its members, like most of Rwanda's 120 000 beekeepers, hadn’t used before. FAO is actively addressing this gap by providing training in modern methodologies and equipment, having already trained 9 000 Rwandan beekeepers.

“We were struck by the efficiency of the new technology,” and with the increase in production, Patrick says, “I was able to build a house on part of a land I bought from honey income. I provide for my family, and I can pay for my children’s school fees.”