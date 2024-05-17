Green Building Materials Market Share by Companies, Size, Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast 2031
"Building a Sustainable Future: Unveiling Trends and Innovations in the Green Building Materials Market for Eco-Friendly Construction Solutions."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Green Building Materials Market size was USD 424.38 billion in 2023 and is expected to Reach USD 1059.03 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The sustainable construction revolution shows no signs of slowing down. The shift towards 'green' construction is gaining significant momentum as governments and individuals alike recognize the environmental and economic benefits of sustainable buildings. The construction industry has a significant impact on the environment. According to the International Energy Agency, building operations accounted for 30% of global final energy consumption and 26% of energy-related emissions in 2023. Green building materials, derived from renewable and recycled sources, offer a solution. The increasing popularity of green buildings translates directly to the rising demand for these sustainable materials.
The green building materials market is also driven by consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable living spaces. Green materials such as low-VOC paints, formaldehyde-free flooring, and natural insulation contribute to improved indoor air quality and occupant health by minimizing exposure to harmful chemicals and pollutants. As consumers become more aware of the health risks associated with traditional building materials and seek healthier living environments, the demand for green building materials is growing across residential, commercial, and institutional sectors. Moreover, the shift towards eco-conscious lifestyles and sustainable living practices is driving the adoption of green building materials in renovation and retrofit projects, further expanding the market.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• BASF
• DuPont
• Holcim
• Kingspan Group
• green building solutions
• Lhoist
• Lafarge
• Kingspan Group plc
• RedBuilt LLC
• Binderholz GmbH
• Alumasc Group Plc
• Bauder Limited
• PPG Industries
• CertainTeed Corporation
• and other
Market Analysis
The growing emphasis on green building certifications and standards further fuels market growth. These certifications demonstrate a commitment to environmentally responsible practices and can boost a building's value. Moreover, the rising awareness of the health benefits associated with green buildings, such as improved indoor air quality, is an additional market driver. Consumers and businesses are increasingly choosing indoor environments constructed with materials that promote well-being.
By Application, the roofing segment stands as the largest market contributor and is expected to retain this position throughout the forecast period.
This dominance is directly tied to the surging adoption of green roofing materials. Green roofs serve as Nature-based Solutions (NBS), addressing crucial environmental and socio-economic issues associated with climate change.
By End-User, the residential segment is projected to lead the market
The introduction of stringent energy-efficiency guidelines and building regulations plays a crucial role. Consumer preferences are also shifting towards green buildings within the residential sector, creating demand for sustainable building materials. This segment's growth is further fueled by rising awareness of the environmental advantages of green materials and wider adoption of sustainable construction practices. Additionally, government initiatives and incentives aimed at promoting eco-friendly housing contribute significantly to this growth trend.
By Product Type
Interior Product
Exterior Products
Solar Products
Building Systems
Other
By Application
• Roofing
• Framing
• Insulation
• Exterior Sliding
• Interior Finishing
By End User
• Residential Buildings
• Non-Residential Buildings
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, including those for building materials. This disruption has led to price volatility and material shortages, creating challenges for the construction industry. However, it has also spurred innovation as builders look for alternative, sustainable materials less affected by geopolitical events.
North America led the green building materials market in 2023.
This leadership can be attributed to several factors. The region is experiencing a surge in demand for green building materials across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure sectors. Furthermore, proactive government initiatives and policies promoting sustainable construction practices have significantly accelerated market growth within North America.
Recent Developments
• January 2022: Binderholz GmbH(Austria) acquired BSW Timber Ltd., consolidating its position as Europe's largest sawmill and solid wood processor.
• April 2021: Lafarge Egyptintroduced Ecolabel cement, underscoring its commitment to green solutions and reducing its carbon footprint.
• November 2020: Lhoist (U.K.)developed Tradical Hemcrete, a recyclable, low-energy building material derived from hemp, water, and lime.
Key Takeaways for the Green Building Materials Market Study
• The green building materials market is poised for extraordinary growth, driven by the demand for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions.
• Consumers and businesses are increasingly recognizing the advantages of constructing and occupying spaces built with sustainability in mind.
• Rising awareness of the environmental and health benefits of green buildings is a significant market driver.
• Market innovation and technological advancements are crucial for catering to the growing demand for sustainable building materials.
