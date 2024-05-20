Brilliantcrypto’s BRIL Token IEO Applications To Begin May 27th, Brilliantcrypto Game To Be Released on June 17th

Brilliantcrypto Brilliantcrypto_Inc

TOKYO, SHIBUYA-KU, JAPAN, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba; hereinafter referred to as ‘Brilliantcrypto’) has announced that IEO applications for purchasing the BRIL token will begin on May 27th, 2024 on Coincheck IEO, operated by Coincheck, Inc. The company has also announced that the PC version (Pre-release Version) of the game will be released on June 17, 2024.

Further releases include a White Paper including detailed information about the game and the BRIL Token on the official Brilliantcrypto website, a special new collaboration video with French football club and Premium Partner “Paris Saint-Germain”, and promotional social media campaigns on Coincheck’s official X account.



About IEO Schedule

May 27, 2024: BRIL Token IEO application begins on Coincheck IEO

June 10, 2024: The IEO application period closes

June 11, 2024: The result is announced for IEO applicants

June 17, 2024: BRIL token begins trading on Coincheck exchange and game release for PC

Additionally, the mobile version of the game is under development, and is planned for release from July.

For details, please refer to the Coincheck website.

Coincheck IEO Official Site: https://coincheck.com/ja/ieo/projects/bril

White paper: https://brilliantcrypto.net/whitepaper/project/

*Only Residents of Japan can participate in the IEO.

Celebrating the IEO Launch: A Special Collaboration Video & Campaigns

In celebration of the IEO announcement, a new special collaboration video with Paris Saint-Germain and Brilliantcrypto, the Premium Partner of the French football club is now available. Please click below to watch:

Paris Saint-Germain Players Livestream Brilliantcrypto

Also, on Coincheck’s official X accounts, a campaign with a total prize pool of 100,000 JPY in BRIL shall be launched. For details, please check Coincheck’s posts below.

https://twitter.com/coincheckjp

About IEO (Initial Exchange Offering)

IEO stands for “Initial Exchange Offering,” a mechanism where cryptocurrency exchanges conduct due diligence on cryptocurrencies issued by companies or projects and then facilitate their sale. It not only enables fundraising but also fosters the formation and strengthening of communities by utilizing cryptocurrencies.

About BRIL Token

BRIL Token is a crypto asset issued on Polygon blockchain. The token has many usages in the Brilliantcrypto game, such as to purchase, upgrade, and restore the durability of the NFT pickaxe used in the game, and more. Through using the tokens in the game, players can make their gameplay more efficient.

For details about BRIL token, please refer to the White Paper, and also the information released about the sale trading of BRIL.

White Paper: https://brilliantcrypto.net/whitepaper/project/

Information provided about the sale trading of BRIL.

https://coincheck.com/images/ieo/bril/coincheck_ieo_bril_description.pdf

About Brilliantcrypto

Brilliantcrypto is a blockchain game which aims for sustainable play-to-earn, and introduces the new concept, “Proof of Gaming.” The concept draws inspiration from Bitcoin’s consensus algorithm, “Proof of Work.” This is an ambitious global project from Japan; through guaranteeing value for digital gemstones, new value is created in the metaverse.

Promotional Video

About Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of COLOPL, Inc. to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out. By leveraging blockchain technology and the extensive know-how accumulated by the COLOPL Group in the gaming business, Brilliantcrypto aims to create new value for a global audience.

Company Name: Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Address: 5F-6F, Midtown East, 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

Established: November 9, 2022

CEO: Naruatsu Baba

